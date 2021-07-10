SWIM/SURF Sprayground Branches Out From Streetwear to Swim

Streetwear brand Sprayground has launched its first swim capsule collection inspired by the art of fashion. Known for its accessories, backpacks and apparel, this uncharted swimwear territory helps align Sprayground with the movement toward increased travel and vacations this summer, following last year's COVID-19 lockdowns.



“Now that our world is finally re-opening and summer is here, we wanted to surprise our fans with a unique line of quality focused swimwear, something our fans have been longing for! For this collection we want to make everyone feel comfortable, while looking and feeling amazing,” said David BenDavid, founder and creative director of Sprayground. “We're super excited for Sprayground fans and new customers alike to get their hands on our first ever swimwear collection - and remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone!”

Designed to generate a mood of confidence and allowing wearers to feel their best, the collection features Sprayground's trademarked shark-mouth design and developed inspiration from previous collections. Sprayground's swim collection is offered in 25 pieces, many of which match women's and men's, in addition to some of the kids' looks. Notable fans of the brand include Migos, Cazzu, Meg Thee Stallion, Lil TJay, Saweetie and Drake.