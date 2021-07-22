MANUFACTURING AII Announces California-based Sustainability Program

Following its work to promote scalable environmental solutions in apparel sectors within countries including China, Vietnam and India, the Apparel Impact Institute announced the launch of its research to introduce its Clean by Design program, which works with clothing manufacturers to increase efficiency and renewables, into Los Angeles. The San Francisco–headquartered organization, which comprises brands, manufacturers and associations that work together toward a responsible apparel industry, seeks to establish distinctive processes to aid manufacturers in the areas where they need improvement.

“We like leaning into the legacy of L.A. in the fashion sector,” said Lewis Perkins, president of AII. “With leadership in certain product sectors like streetwear and denim, California has a reputation to be proud of. We want to ensure that this region can also be proud of the way these products are made with excellence in environmental standards and practices.”