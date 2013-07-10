TRADE SHOWS SwimShow Makes a Big Splash Returning to Miami

Returning to its home at the Miami Beach Convention Center July 10-13, SwimShow saw buyers who were more than ready for the upbeat atmosphere of the event and getting back to fashion business. Judy Stein, the show’s executive director, noted how buyers were eager to do business.

“I was so impressed with the laser focus of the buyers,” Stein said. “They were determined and ready to place orders.”

Fresh styles are desperately needed as customers begin to get back into stores. New neutrals in spicy shades of orange, rust, bronze and gold were standouts. Tracey Calabrese, owner of the Cabana Showroom, mentioned high demand for luxury pieces from the Florence, Italy–based Pho line.

“We sell to high-end resorts including The Ritz Carlton and The Breakers Palm Beach,” Calabrese said. “We are experiencing record sell-throughs on our Luxury Elite Resortwear. Many of our styles have sold out to the piece.”

Miami-headquartered Phie focused on bright prints and incorporating unique shapes into the company’s designs. Designer and daughter within the family-run brand Sophia Habermann reported buyer excitement over her bold collection.

“This is our first big swim show after launching in 2019, and we are thrilled to be here,” Habermann said. “We are hoping to open Europe and the U.S. after successfully selling across South America.”

At center stage, models drew buyers into the Body Glove booth, where the brand showcased its reinvented legendary surf-inspired suits. Of particular note was the latest style in a long-sleeve crop-top bikini-set design.

“Our new styles showcase the breadth of styling we are offering,” said Mike Vavak, vice president of brands for Body Glove. “We are not just a surf brand anymore.”