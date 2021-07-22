MIAMI SWIM WEEK It's Back to the Beach as Brands, Buyers Reconnect at Miami Swim Week

After more than a year of meeting over video platforms, the swim-and-resort categories of the fashion industry were ready to hit the sand and peruse poolside for fresh styles during Miami Swim Week. The convergence of designers, brands and buyers was a time for the industry to reunite for serious business following a year of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade events included SwimShow—now in its 39th year, Informa Markets Fashion’s Destination: Miami by Coterie and newcomer Project Miami, in addition to Liberty Fairs Miami, which joined Cabana as a sibling show.

