RETAIL White Oak Forms National Retail Finance Group

Expanding its commitment to retail, White Oak Commercial Finance, which is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced that it has formed the National Retail Finance Group. New offerings available from the group will aid retail businesses through custom funding solutions as these operations shift to adhere to evolving trends in the market such as investments in e-commerce.

“Our expanded platform focuses on bringing retail businesses the flexible working capital and expert guidance they require to optimize operations and sustainably grow at every stage, including adapting to new market demands and capitalizing on opportunities as the economy rebounds,” said White Oak Commercial Finance Vice Chairman Andy McGhee.

Through White Oak’s offices around the world, serving a global clientele through its financing solutions up to $250 million, the San Francisco–headquartered company will extend this new offering to clients across the United States. The teams involved in guiding this new venture will be led by White Oak Commercial Finance Managing Director Bill Kearney in addition to the firm’s senior regional executives and managing directors Martin Efron, Charles Sharf and Gino Clark.

“With the deepening of White Oak’s retail finance platform, we’re continuing our decades-long commitment to the retail industry with enhanced capabilities that expand our products and services to a broader range of companies as they keep pace in today’s quickly evolving retail environment,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Grbic.