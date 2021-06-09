FASHION GLAMOUR Halston Releases Netflix Series–Inspired Collection

Following the May premiere of “Halston,” the Netflix project starring Ewan McGregor as the late luxury designer Roy Halston Frowick, whose work defined the 1970s era of disco grandeur and early 1980s period of excess, the designer’s namesake brand released a limited-edition capsule collection of eveningwear. The 10-piece Halston x Netflix collection was created from the inspiration of the fashion house’s signature archival designs and original costumes, which were unveiled during the limited series.

The designs in the collection were interpretations of the “Halston” costuming designed by Jeriana San Juan, and Halston Chief Creative Officer Robert Rodriguez updated standout dresses from the series for the collection. Named after the Halstonette’s—Halston’s muses—the pieces include the Elsa, a sapphire-blue, batik-printed silk-chiffon caftan; the Beverly, a red and fuchsia–printed silk-chiffon cascade gown; the Liza, a gold lurex silk-chiffon sunburst pleated caftan; and the Anjelica, a ruched viscose jersey single-shoulder gown.

“Roy Halston Frowick single-handedly created luxury American fashion. Halston has always had a tremendous influence on my career in an industry where his imprint remains decades later,” Rodriguez said. “I’m thrilled to now carry forward his legacy through this Netflix capsule collection in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. It was exciting to recreate the iconic Halston archive dresses that appear in the series and reinterpret them for modern day. I am grateful to be part of this homage to Halston, who has inspired designers throughout the world.”

Available for preorder online at halston.com and priced from $995 to $1,595, Halston x Netflix will be carried at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Preorders at these retailers begins June 21, with the collection appearing in stores in August with exclusive colorways of selected styles