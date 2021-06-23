FASHION CARES Victoria’s Secret Announces Women-Focused Initiatives During Reshaping of Brand

As the Victoria’s Secret lingerie and lifestyle brand continues to shift its focus toward the demands of the women it serves, it recently announced the creation of two new initiatives. The VS Collective and The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers are aimed at creating positive change in women’s lives.

“At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women,” said Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria's Secret, in a statement. “This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it’s a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us.”

The VS Collective comprises a group of women changemakers who hail from diverse backgrounds, yet all share a commitment to progress. This initiative will create new programs, product collections, inspiring content and support for causes that are vital to women.

Members of the VS Collective who were the first to join include Adut Akech, refugee, mental wellness supporter and model; Amanda de Cadenet, journalist, photographer, girlgaze founder and equality advocate; Eileen Gu, world-champion free skier, youth and women’s-sports advocate, and model; Megan Rapinoe, LGBTQIA+ activist, pay-equity advocate and professional soccer player; Paloma Elsesser, body advocate, community creator and model; Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer and entrepreneur; and Valentina Sampaio, LGBTQIA+ activist, actor and model. These members of The VS Collective will engage in a recurring podcast with de Cadenet, during which these accomplished women will share their stories.

“With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women,” said Martha Pease, chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret. “Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we’re bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners’ energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women.”

Through The VS Global Fund for Women’s Cancers, Victoria’s Secret is continuing its existing partnership with the cancer charity Pelotonia to fund research that will advance cures for cancers most suffered by women. In addition to funding research, the initiative will invest in women scientists. An award of no less than $5 million will be granted annually to study racial and gender inequities in addition to identifying advancements that raise the likelihood of positive outcomes for women afflicted by cancer. The annual grants will be given to individual scientists or research teams. Victoria’s Secret is also partnering with designer Stella McCartney during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Breast-cancer awareness has always been a cause very personal to me. It is a global issue impacting the lives of millions of women and their families every year,” McCartney said. “I'm hopeful this initiative will provide easier access to information, support and services to a huge community of women around the world. I'm excited to play a small part during this pivotal moment on this vital issue.”