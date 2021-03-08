RETAIL Fillogic, a Micro-Distribution Fulfillment Hub Platform, Announces Funding

Fillogic is a New York–based platform that builds and operates micro-distribution hubs at malls for retail fulfillment. The platform redevelops underused areas at malls and stores and turns them into fulfillment centers.

The company recently announced $2.5 million in a seed round of funding, according to a statement from Bill Thayer, co-founder and co–chief executive officer of the logistics-as-a- service platform.

"Fillogic hubs at mall properties provide retailers with disproportionately lower cost logistics services while enabling retailers to maximize the utilization of their assets—stores, inventory and people—to unlock a competitive advantage,” Thayer said.

The seed round of funding will help expand the Fillogic Hub Network to areas around the U.S., including Los Angeles and San Francisco. The company was founded in 2018 and currently operates micro-distribution hubs around New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The recent round of funding also will help grow the further development of Fillogic’s platform, including its Delivery Partner Network and its proprietary routing technology.

The seed-round funding was led by James McCann, chairman and chief executive officer of Food Retail Ventures, a venture-capital company focused on technology for grocery and food companies. He will join the Fillogic board.

“Food Retail Ventures is excited to partner with Rob [Caucci, Fillogic’s other co-founder and co-CEO] and Bill on the journey to make Fillogic an indispensable part of our mall infrastructure. As e-commerce sales continue to grow in importance, no other company enables retailers to manage both inbound and outbound orders from their stores via a seamless integration with the parcel networks,” he said.

Other investors include Jamestown LP, GroundBreak Ventures, Revelry Ventures Partners, XRC Labs, Green Egg Ventures and other strategic angels. The company has raised $3.5 million in funds to date.