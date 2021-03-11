FASHION August Getty Unveils Tinitus, a Virtual Couture Installation

Many runway shows went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, August Getty, a designer who started his career in Los Angeles, has taken digital fashion events a step further.

Earlier this month, August Getty Atelier unveiled digital installation Tinitus on March 4 during Paris Fashion Week.

Getty designed looks that were placed in environments produced by the Institute of Digital Fashion, a London-based group that digitizes content for brands, designers and other groups.

The Institute of Digital Fashion used CGI software to render Getty’s bespoke designs in intricate fantasy environments inspired by the legends of King Arthur and other myths, according to a Getty statement. The installation can currently be viewed at the designer’s website www.augustgetty.com.