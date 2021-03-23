ON-SITE TRADE EVENTS WWIN Announces August Return to On-site Las Vegas Show

Clarion Events, Inc.’s Womenswear In Nevada trade-show announced that it would host its Las Vegas event on-site Aug. 9–12 at Caesars Palace. Building on the momentum from its February WWIN Orlando Showcase physical show, hosted in Orlando, Fla., alongside the Informa Markets Fashion MAGIC Pop Up and Tarsus Group’s Offprice at the Orange County Convention Center, WWIN producers are welcoming a return to Las Vegas.

“We have seen how truly irreplaceable in-person experiences are to our community and are delighted to be getting back to business, face-to-face,” said Desiree Hanson, executive vice president of fashion for Clarion Events. “We are looking forward to providing new networking opportunities to foster relationships, a curated trend and editorial calendar to encourage a more-productive buying experience, education topics driven by customer needs, and other resources to facilitate business in the safest environment possible.”

Moving from its former home at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Convention Center to Caesars, WWIN will accommodate its guests through hospitality amenities, new networking opportunities, educational sessions and appointment-driven programs such as its MATCH! initiative.



“We are thrilled to reconnect and safely get back to business in Las Vegas this summer after a successful February event in Orlando,” said Hanson. “Caesars Palace is a beautiful property and events venue located in the heart of the Strip.”