FIT TECHNOLOGY Technology Company 3DLook Announces $6.5 Million in Funding

3DLOOK recently announced that it had raised $6.5 million in Series A funding, which brings the technology company’s total fund-raising to $11.2 million. The recent round of funding was led by Almaz Capital with participation by TMT Investments and Zubr Capita.

3DLOOK gained recognition for winning a fashion-technology prize from LVMH, parent company of Louis Vuitton, in 2019 for its artificial-intelligence mobile body-measuring and fit technology.

The recent round of funding will be used to expand 3DLOOK’s leadership team in the United States, to build new research and development labs in the U.S. and Western Europe, and to expand the company’s markets, said Vadim Rogovskiy, co-founder and chief executive officer of 3DLOOK. The company runs offices in San Mateo, Calif., and Odessa, Ukraine.

“While leading fashion and uniform brands are already relying on our solutions to meet their customers’ fit needs, our growth strategy includes extending into other segments to enable personalized, made-to measure furniture and car seats; better tracking of health and fitness progress in apps; the creation of personal avatars in video games; and real-time virtual try-ons in AR,” Rogovskiy explained.

3DLOOK offers a mobile camera-based technology for online shoppers that can help them find better-fitting clothes. The company said that brands using its products have enjoyed 30 percent decreases in return rates, while increasing conversions by four times in year-over-year comparisons. 3DLOOK’s fashion clients include Tailored Brands and 1822 Denim.