Jean Paul Gaultier bomber jacket from S/S 1986. Images: Terminal 27 x Middleman

Jean Paul Gaultier bomber jacket from S/S 1986. Images: Terminal 27 x Middleman

RETAIL

Terminal 27 x Middleman Pop-Up Makes A Run

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, March 25, 2021

There’s a new concept store coming to Los Angeles’ Mid-City area. Terminal 27 is scheduled to officially open doors in April at 8271 Beverly Blvd., which formerly was the address for tenants such as Eric Buterbaugh Florals.

The public will get a preview of this shop with the Terminal 27 x Middleman Pop-Up , which started on March 17 and will end its run on March 27.

photo

Moschino x Lichtenstein, from A/W 1991 season.

Middleman offers what it describes as “archival menswear.” Consider it a high-end vintage with an eye toward exclusive pieces. Featured brands will include Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Martin Margiela, Walter Van Beirendonck and Yohji Yamamoto. The pop-up also will offer womenswear.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

Video Brought To You By Tee Styled

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter