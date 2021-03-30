3D-PROTOTYPE TECHNOLOGY Browzwear Partnership Affords 3D-Prototype Innovation to Artistic Milliners

Committed to transformative manufacturing processes that will improve the apparel-making industry, Artistic Milliners announced a partnership to design its garments using Browzwear 3D-prototype technology. Applying the Singapore–headquartered Browzwear’s technology is helping the Karachi, Pakistan–based Artistic Milliners increase its efficiency through greater speed to market and reduction in water and energy waste while decreasing the textile company’s use of harmful chemicals.

“Expanding on the Industry 4.0 principles, Artistic Milliners is investing in contemporary digital solutions that will work well with our existing automation portfolio,” Murtaza Ahmed, director at Artistic Milliners, said in a statement. “Browzwear offers the right mix of tools to create true-to-life 3D designs with the flexibility to integrate with our automated cutting-and-finishing processes.”

Through this partnership, Artistic Milliners joins several of its clients that are also Browzwear customers. Utilizing data and garment renderings that are true to life to yield results for its customers, Browzwear shares Artistic Milliners’ mission to help the apparel industry become more responsible.

“At Browzwear, we aim to partner with like-minded companies that share our core values, and Artistic Milliners is a great example of a brand that is dedicated to sustainability and innovation,” said Lena Lim, chief commercial officer at Browzwear. “We are thrilled to partner with Artistic Milliners to create environmentally friendly garments and continue to do our part in making fashion with less waste.”

Artistic Milliners reports that the Browzwear collaboration has improved efficiency by increasing fit-development speed, thereby facilitating sample approval. Through Browzwear’s e-learning program, Browzwear University, Artistic Milliners will encourage teams throughout the company to utilize this 3D technology.

“Digitization is the future, and we want to take a lead on this front. We are excited that our brand partners now have the option of working on 3D designs with us,” Ahmed said. “We anticipate that 3D digital samples will greatly reduce the design iterations and speed to market, resulting in improved productivity and sustainability. It is yet another step toward green value-chain creation.”