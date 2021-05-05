FASHION CARES Citizens of Humanity T-shirt Initiative Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Research

With a history of showing its support for different organizations and movements, Citizens of Humanity has donated more than $180,000 to aid a variety of organizations over the last year. Now, the Los Angeles label is again stepping up in the fight against COVID-19 through its partnership with The Susan Felice Owens Program for Covid-19 Vaccine Research at Mount Sinai Health System.

Founded by author Zibby Owens, the program was launched following the 2020 death of Owens’s mother-in-law and the charity’s namesake, in addition to her grandmother-in-law, Marie Felice, who was nicknamed Nene. Stepping in to help the “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” author, Citizens of Humanity recently launched its Stay Safe T-shirt campaign to support the program.

The unisex T-shirts are available in black or white and feature mask-wearing smiley faces on its front corner and each of its long sleeves. On the back of each shirt is a list of instructions printed as a reminder to remain safe. These steps include social distancing, mask wearing, frequent disinfecting, hand washing and cough covering. Most important, an additional step of remaining happy is listed as a reminder of the importance of maintaining mental health and remaining cognizant of such issues during this time.



For each sale of the T-shirt, which retails for $34, 100 percent of the selling price will be donated to Mount Sinai’s COVID-19 Research program.