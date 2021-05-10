3D IN APPAREL BUSINESS UNIFi3D Launch Leads Brands Through Digital Transformation

The incubation, investment and operating platform LFX recently announced the launch of its UNIFi3D digital-transformation company for fashion brands to aid retail businesses as they transform digitally. As a segment of the supply-chain and logistics manager Li & Fung, LFX prioritizes digital approaches to retail and the supply chain. With its most recent venture, LFX introduced UNIFi3D to serve as a 3D-as-a-service company that can partner with apparel brands and retailers.

“The UNIFi3D team has been providing industry-leading digital product creation and commerce services for 100-plus apparel brands during the last three years as part of Li & Fung,” said Ed Lam, chief executive officer of LFX. “As an LFX company, UNIFi3D has the most experienced 3D team providing direct services to accelerate apparel brands’ transition to creating and selling products digitally at scale.”

Working with brands, UNIFi3D affords fresh opportunities to optimize efforts in digital product creation and commerce through an up to 70 percent reduction in product-development timelines, increasing speed to market, facilitating response to consumer trends, adapting sales initiatives prior to manufacturing and promoting sustainability by eliminating the waste generated by physical samples.

“While 3D is the first step to digital transformation, it requires a technology-savvy workforce. Apparel brands, however, are built by creative, artistic people with vision—not technologists,” said Idy Lee, head of services at UNIFi3D. “Brands who partner with UNIFi3D benefit from our product-development expertise and manufacturing know-how, while their designers continue to provide the creative vision.”

The company also provides educational workshops for brand representatives to fully understand how the technology can solve their pressing issues.

“Getting started with digital product creation does not have to be all or nothing,” said Lee. “We can help set realistic expectations and help product development teams quickly adapt to working within a digital workflow environment.”