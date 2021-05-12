FASHION CARES Lucky Brand Announces 'Less Noise, More Music' Event

One of the harder hit industries that experienced a difficult downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic was the live-music industry and denim label Lucky Brand is hosting an event to support this business. With its virtual “Less Noise, More Music” event scheduled to stream live on May 22 at 4 p.m. PDT at Pioneertown at Pappy + Harriet's, Lucky will use its longstanding connection to music to garner support for artists and creators.

“For many of us, attending concerts has created some of our best memories. 'Less Noise, More Music' supports an industry that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while putting a spotlight on up-and-coming artists,” said Alexandra Taylor, senior vice president of marketing at Lucky Brand's parent company Authentic Brands Group.

Hosted by Rachel Faulkner, the event will feature performances by Goody Grace, Blu DeTiger and Ritt Momney. Sponsors include Fender, HyperX, KOE, MVMT, Perfect Hydration, RollingStone and Snack Pop. In business since 1982, as a National Independent Venue Association site, Pappy + Harriet's is committed to the organization's #SaveOurStages movement, which is serving independent venues by offering pandemic relief.

Through May 23, the denim brand will offer its Lucky Brand Music Event experience through its content. Lucky is sponsoring a contest through which a winner will receive an autographed concert T-shirt, Lucky Brand x Fender guitar, $2,500 Visa gift card and $500 Lucky Brand gift card. The contest is open to those who RSVP for the event or enter on the Lucky Brand social channels. Additional information can be found via the “Less Noise, More Music” site.