TRADE EVENTS The Materials Show Returns to On-site Events

American Events, Inc. announced that The Materials Show, its semiannual bi-coastal event, will return to an in-person model this August. The Northwest Materials Show will run Aug. 11–12 at Portland, Ore.’s Oregon Convention Center. The Northeast Materials Show will be hosted Aug. 18–19 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston for the first time.

Producing its first on-site events since 2019, American Events will again partner with Première Vision Sport to afford an array of options for attendees who prefer a simple approach to sourcing and trends across categories. The collaborative effort, which expanded The Northwest Materials Show in Portland, Ore., launched in August 2019 and saw a 30 percent attendee increase over its February 2019 edition with a large focus on sustainable sourcing.

In addition to its sourcing and networking opportunities, The Materials Show and Première Vision Sport will host trend presentations by Peclers Paris aimed at guiding design decision-making through the next five years. Additional industry panels will center on discussions regarding recovery in the wake of COVID-19.