Christopher DeRosa Appointed as Business Development Officer for CIT

CIT has named Vice President Christopher DeRosa as business development officer for its commercial-services business.

DeRosa will work from the firm’s West Coast office in Los Angeles, focusing on business development for apparel, footwear, consumer electronics and a variety of other items.

“Chris is a skilled and experienced financial professional with a deep understanding of how factoring and asset-based lending can support the needs of a wide range of businesses,” said Darrin Beer, western regional manager for CIT Commercial Services. “We look forward to Chris’s contributions as we continue to grow our business in the western region.”

DeRosa started with CIT, a national bank and financial-holding company, in 2000 as a credit officer. His career with the company led him to roles as an account executive and client-service officer. DeRosa is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and holds an MBA from the University of La Verne.