TEXTILES Unifi Elects Rhonda Ramlo to Board of Directors

Unifi Inc., the recycled and synthetic yarn innovator, has announced the election of Rhonda Ramlo to its board of directors. Through REPREVE, one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies, Unifi has transformed more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fibers for new apparel, footwear and other home goods.

Ramlo is currently the vice president and general manager of strategy, acquisitions and new business development at The Clorox Company. She also sits on the board of directors of two privately held consumer packaged-goods companies.

“I am grateful to join the board of directors of Unifi. This is an exciting time for the company as sustainability continues to become an even more prominent factor in the business environment. The team’s dedication to innovation and sustainability is paramount to creating the future of textile products. I look forward to working with the Unifi team and leveraging my past experiences to generate future success,” Ramlo said.

In an effort to make the home-furnishings industry become more sustainable, company leaders at Unifi recently hosted and took part in discussions during this year’s High Point Fall Furniture Market as part of the Sustainability Stories series put on by the High Point Market Authority. Unifi demonstrated through an interactive experience how Unifi is able to transform plastic bottles into fibers used in furniture and other home goods.