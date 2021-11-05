LUXURY RESALE Luxury Reseller Rebag Opens Beverly Hills Location

Unveiling its 800-square-foot Brighton Way space, luxury-goods reseller Rebag opened its Beverly Hills location close to Rodeo Drive. Located near the Beverly Hills locations of luxury brands such as Berluti, Escada, Wolford, Isaia, and Creed, Rebag's new location affords fresh options for clients who are searching for a tailored resale experience.

"At Rebag, we aim to provide a unique and personalized shopping experience for consumers," says Charles Gorra, Found & CEO of Rebag. "With the opening of our Beverly Hills store, we're excited to continue to modify the traditional retail model, integrating high-tech touchpoints throughout the in-store experience in order to meet the needs and wants of today's shoppers."

The Beverly Hills location houses bags, watches, fine jewelry and accessories. Digital access to the reseller's 25,000-item inventory is also available through The Rebag Bar. Clients are also afforded a Rebag experience that allows them to sell items within 60 minutes through the brand's upfront-payment process.

Also available at the Beverly Hills location is the Clair Trade service that allows clients to buy and sell items in a single transaction. The Clair Corner allows customers to use a self-service kiosk to receive an appraisal instantly through the Clair by Rebag platform.

Located at 9619 Brighton Way, Rebag Beverly Hills is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.