RETAIL Following Redevelopment, Manhattan Village Brings in gorjana as New Tenant

As the elevated, predominantly open-air, mixed-use Manhattan Village, located in Manhattan Beach, Calif., continues to welcome new tenants following its $250 million redevelopment, Southern California jewelry brand gorjana announced its grand opening at the center. Showcasing its pieces, which are meant to be layered, the brand opened this newest location Nov. 6, where it sells goods in 14-karat gold, diamonds and engravable options.

“We’re so excited to be opening a store in Manhattan Village,” co-founder of gorjana Jason Reidel said. “As a Southern California–based brand, we’ve always pulled inspiration for our collections from local beach communities—Manhattan Beach included.”

Among other tenants Anthropologie, Faherty, JOEY Manhattan Beach, Mercado, Vans and Urban Outfitters, Laguna Beach, Calif.–headquartered gorjana stands out for its elegant—yet down-to-earth—fine jewelry, founded by Reidel and his wife, Gorjana, through inspiration stemming from the beachside Southern California lifestyle.

“We have a significant customer base in coastal California that we are dedicated to servicing—this will be our 16th store in the state,” Jason Reidel explained. “We continue to optimize our retail experience by responding to what our customers are shopping. This new store features a renewed focus on our fine jewelry with an entire wall dedicated to the collection.”

Started in 2019, the redevelopment efforts at Manhattan Village were led by real-estate and investment-management firm JLL, which sought to attract premium retail, shopping, dining and entertainment resources to the 44-acre center. Upon its completion, JLL reported that the space would afford 648,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor experiences that would mirror the atmosphere of life in the South Bay region of Los Angeles.

“We have been working on transforming Manhattan Village into a lifestyle center that offers something for everyone in the heart of the South Bay,” said Don Ziss, general manager of Manhattan Village, in a statement released in March. “We could not be more pleased to welcome these renowned establishments and think the local community will be equally thrilled.”

Priced at retail from $38 to $700, gorjana’s entry into Manhattan Village aligns with the brand’s spirit. According to Jason Reidel, establishing a presence at Manhattan Village was an exciting move for the brand.

“Manhattan Village felt like a natural next step for us. This outdoor shopping center is quintessential California with its new, lush, open-air communal space and an incredible mix of retail and dining experiences offered by aligned brands,” he said. “We’re happy to be a part of a new, much-needed space for this rapidly growing community.”