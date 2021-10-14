MANUFACTURING Beverly Hills Lingerie’s Unabashed Approach to Streetwear-Inspired Intimates

In 2017, Los Angeles-born and -raised sisters Celine and Joline Nehoray began developing a brand that would allow women to feel sexy and bold while also living these characteristics out loud and with no reservations. Launched in 2018, Beverly Hills Lingerie invited women to dress in exquisitely crafted intimates while using its goods not only as undergarments but also as statement pieces in an outfit.

“We found a gap in the streetwear-lingerie market. We really felt like we could fill the gap, merge the space and really find the balance of an edgy, cool streetwear lingerie that encouraged girls to wear lingerie out and feel sexy for themselves—not a taboo thing for the bedroom,” Joline Nehoray said. “This line speaks to both my sister and me and the message we want to give of empowered women and power women from us to our audience.”

Styles such as the Pierre Underbust Corset, made with a lacy handmade appliqué; the Maxime Top, a satin long-line bralette available in black, pink and green; the Fussy Top, a satin-and-lace camisole in pink and black; and the satin-and-lace Temper Bodysuit in pink and black are all meant to be worn as part of an ensemble. The Basile Top is noted as the Nehorays’ favorite as the sisters aim to make elevated intimates more accessible. Available in light azure blue, the corset relies on a spandex-and-polyester-blend mesh. The piece is a structured corset that features thoughtfully placed boning—a preferred design element of Joline Nehoray.

“I absolutely love [the boning features in lingerie]. My sister and I are really into that, and I feel like it’s so underserved in affordable lingerie,” Joline Nehoray explained. “The manufacturer that we work with makes incredible corsets, but they are thousands of dollars. We want to bring that to a wider audience and make it accessible. I absolutely love the structure and the feel of boning and the way it makes girls feel. It is so flattering, and it should be more accessible.”

Within Beverly Hills Lingerie’s mission toward affording quality to its clients is a production process that takes place in Los Angeles. Rooted in the sisters’ link to the city’s culture, they also felt a kinship with their manufacturing partner that they felt could result in more-beautiful pieces.

“We feel a connection to the quality and luxury here—the people we work with and the options we have to manufacture the products and materials. We really felt that it was on brand to stay here and do everything here from A to Z,” Joline Nehoray said. “We focused on the chemistry between us and the people we work with. We felt like we could create magic and find what we wanted based on the relationship.”

The sisters are also intent on remaining the faces of the brand while working through a hands-on approach. Despite the Nehorays’ bold message regarding lingerie, they do recognize that there is an element of trust that women must feel when making these purchases.

“It’s such an intimate purchase, and my sister and I are such a big part of the brand that we want to be a part of the image and the feeling of the brand—being at pop-ups, meeting customers, meeting potential customers,” Joline Nehoray said.

While wearing lingerie as clothing has trended throughout history, there is a difference between previous trends, such as those seen during the 1980s, and the current styles.

“It’s a different way than the 1980s—now it’s just about self-love, self-respect, self-care and self-wellness. It is definitely a different way, but it’s mimicking it,” said Joline Nehoray. “White is what we are working on more. In terms of fashion or trends in general, I don’t know how much longer hazelnut is going to stay in, but I love the colors hazelnut and sage.”

In addition to e-commerce partners Garmentory, Modesens, More Dash, Not Just a Label, ShopStyle, Verishop and Wolf & Badger, Beverly Hills Lingerie engages in pop-up shops. Through the pop-up model, it has enjoyed success with Nars and More Dash.Sized from XS–XL and priced between $16 for a two-pack of panties to $160 for an underbust corset, Beverly Hills Lingerie is available at beverlyhillslingerie.com.

Images courtesy of Beverly Hills Lingerie.