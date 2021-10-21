RETAIL John Lobb Opens Beverly Hills Location

Luxury bootmaker and leather-goods brand John Lobb recently unveiled a new location in Beverly Hills, Calif., as part of its expansion. The London-headquartered label is expanding the work of its Northampton, United Kingdom, workshop and Paris atelier to new retail locations, including one in California.

In October, John Lobb announced the opening of new spaces at 51 rue François 1er, in the eighth arrondissement of Paris, and 9530 Brighton Way, in Beverly Hills, Calif. This Beverly Hills space is the brand's first location in Los Angeles.

Both spaces were designed by French architecture studio ciguë, which built the shops around a walnut-wood and matte-metal capsule that serves the central structure within the store. The brand seeks to eventually include this design element within every John Lobb location in the world.

Promoting sustainability, John Lobb offers concierge services for its clientele, through which clients are able to have their shoes from the label cared for by leather embellishment and repairs. John Lobb's By Request services are also available, showcasing leather samples, color charts, sole options and metal-buckle features for a bespoke cobbler experience.