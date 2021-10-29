STREETWEAR Sprayground Releases Richie Rich Collection

Known for its vibrant colors, bold messaging and playful collaborations, artistic streetwear brand Sprayground has returned with the "poor little rich boy," Richie Rich. The East Coast Sprayground launched its new line of T-shirts, hoodies, button-down shirts, hats and an exclusive backpack featuring Richie Rich and the brand's trademarked shark-mouth design.

"One thing fans should know about this collection is that we worked super hard to turn Richie Rich’s iconic comic art into unique and colorful pieces that remain timeless and fashionable," explained Sprayground founder David Ben David. "Just like all of our collections, this collaboration was released in limited quantities and will never be produced again, once it's gone, it's gone! So keep an eye out for all of our drops because they sell like pancakes."

Similar to the influence of the street-art scene on Sprayground's foundation, the Harvey Comics character of Richie Rich left an impression on Ben David. The character emerged in the early 1950s as the richest kid in the world. Richie Rich's adventures spurred his own eponymous comic in the 1960s and a television series in the 1980s.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Richie Rich. I grew up reading the comic so translating Richie’s brand into a Sprayground collection felt natural to me. There’s something about his fun and warm personality that makes us feel connected with him in many ways. He is an absolute pop culture classic, so making this collection was super exciting," Ben David said. "Richie Rich was always down for adventure, exploring exciting places, meeting cool people, and just being 100 percent himself, and that’s what Sprayground is all about. We celebrate uniqueness and being loud and fearless, and those are some words that you would use to describe Richie Rich’s brand. This collection is a true celebration of his legacy, each piece was designed to be a true reflection of Richie and fans love that."

Available on the Sprayground site, the brand's Richie Rich collection is sized S-XXL and priced from $40 for a T-shirt through $80 for a hoodie.