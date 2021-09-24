E-COMMERCE Stitch Fix Launches Freestyle Service

Personal-shopping and -styling platform Stitch Fix has announced a more customized experience for its clients through the launch of its Freestyle offering. Stitch Fix Freestyle offers a carefully selected arrangement of items, chosen by identifying customers’ personal style, fit and size. The service also affords the option to customers to purchase directly from Stitch Fix, bypassing the need to order an initial Fix.

This new component of the San Francisco–based Stitch Fix allows users to browse through a feed on the platform that is personalized with styles reflecting individual preferences. These preferences provide a user experience through which customers do not need to scroll down seemingly endless lists of products and toggle between search results and filters. Users of Stitch Fix Freestyle are also able to buy specific items that have been selected based on their preferences.



“After a decade head start in personalization, we’re reimagining the future of e-commerce with the consumer at the center of it. The introduction of Stitch Fix Freestyle delivers true personalized shopping, envisioned for today’s consumer, who wants a highly curated and personal experience.”

New features within Stitch Fix Freestyle include a personalized styling offering called Trending for You; Complete Your Looks, which are outfits styled around previously purchased Stitch Fix goods; and Featured Brands, a chosen selection of goods from a user’s preferred labels. Through its enhanced categories, Stitch Fix Freestyle offers clothing and accessories recommendations in a user’s size based on department, trending and seasonal shops, and Expert Picks—a stylist-led category that will launch in the near future.

Stitch Fix Freestyle includes offerings for men and women and will continue to add brands as the service grows. After accessing the service through stitchfix.com or via the mobile app on iOS or Android, users will fill out a form to access the platform’s personalized shopping experience.