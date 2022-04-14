DALLAS MARKET Dallas Market Posts Double-Digit Attendance Increase Over Pre-Pandemic Shows

The Dallas Market Center held the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market March 22–25 concurrent with the Total Home & Gift Market. As the DMC continues to recover from the pandemic, it also continues to grow as a destination for the Southern region to source the latest styles and trends.

Prior to market, the DMC offered a peek into what it expected to be trending for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, including natural, earthy tones; fabrics such as woolen flannel, cozy shearling, rustic marled knits, waxed canvas and cable knits; and rustic argyle, layered color blocking and brushed plaid patterns.

“Our March market always welcomes the widest array of buyers from across the country including apparel stores but also gift and lifestyle boutiques. For this edition, we enjoyed a double-digit increase in attendance versus pre-pandemic shows, and we presented a record number of brands in expanded temporary space. We’re thrilled with our momentum going into the warmer months and two summer shows,” said Eva Walsh, EVP of retail development and leasing, Dallas Market Center.

Buyers at Dallas Market were able to see products from a variety of brands across the apparel, footwear and accessories categories, taking in products from both the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter seasons. Attendees were also invited to attend a fashion show, The Crystal Ball, which featured Fall lines from Dallas Market Center exhibitors.

Cami Krablin, contemporary buyer for Gus Mayer, said she has been attending the Dallas Market for over 20 years on both the buyer and wholesaler side. She was attending the March market to finish what she couldn’t get to in New York and noted that she saw a lot of vegan leathers as well as trends that represent classic styles but with an updated twist.

Alysa Cascio, owner and buyer of the Alysa Rene Boutique inLeawood, Kan., and Naomi Snow, buyer, said Dallas Market was the best it has ever been and catered to a wide variety of retailers with its different options in styles, price points and ages. They noted that there was a lot of color throughout the market as well as many different patterns. Cascio said they were looking for a variety of price points and wrote several orders.

“We cater to mid to higher price points, although I have two departments for my Open To Buy. On my OTB, I buy tops that cost under $75 and tops that are over $75. That way I cater to both price points,” Cascio said.

Lacey Snyder, founder and CEO of the Lace Collective showroom in the DMC, said that market was great and mentioned that the show has become a hot spot for stores to attend. Lace Collective opened in February of 2020 and celebrated the grand opening of its new atrium spot at the March market. The showroom has grown to a team of five full-time employees and represents the brands Shu Shop Shoes, Sahira Jewelry, Girl Dangerous, Reset By Jane, The Laundry Room, Peixoto, TheNow, Ringstreet Designs and Cream Yoga.

Snyder said that buyers were looking for Immediates in sneakers and other shoe styles as well as graphic T-shirts and matching sets for Spring/Summer. She added that buyers were placing a lot of orders as they were looking to get product in as soon as possible.

“A lot of our stores are having record-breaking months and years, and a lot of them don’t know what to attribute it to,” Snyder said. “I think people learned to shop small over the last two years, and our stores are definitely feeling the love from local customers. We have stores needing Immediates weekly, which is always great for us and our brands!”

Snyder also noted an increase in dressier styles and pieces as people are excited to go out again. “We have definitely noticed an increase in occasion wear. I think people are excited to travel again and are planning their outfits ahead of time,” Snyder added.

Photos courtesy of Dallas Market Center.