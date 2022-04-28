TRADE SHOWS Kingpins Holds First In-Person Event Since 2019

Denim trade show Kingpins returned to Amsterdam April 20–21 for its first in-person show in over two years at SugarCity, a former sugar factory located on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Moving the show to SugarCity allowed for more floor space and greater flexibility to add new elements.

This edition featured over 80 exhibitors ranging from fiber makers, denim and garment factories, piece-dye factories, and others in the denim industry and included Cone Denim, Cotton Fabric, Jeanologia and Ribbontex. Over 30 U.S. brands made the trip to Amsterdam, and over 1,000 people registered to attend the show.

The first day of the show featured a presentation by Amy Leverton, founder of the denim trend-forecasting agency Denim Dudes, and designer and trend forecaster Shannon Reddy showcasing the trends and styles shaping the Fall/Winter 2023–2024 denim trends, which include softer colors, mood-enhancing fashions that play into “dopamine dressing,” a blending of traditional mending techniques with streetwear looks and oversized silhouettes.

Greensboro, N.C.–based Cone Denim premiered its latest collection, a partnership with U.S. hemp-processing firm BastCore, to create a line of denim products made using U.S.-grown hemp cultivated in Alabama and U.S. cotton dyed with natural indigo from Tennessee.

“BastCore’s innovation of American hemp opens great opportunities to create sustainable denims made from U.S.-sourced agriculture products located in close proximity to Cone’s manufacturing operations in Mexico,” said Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim.

Other panels discussed how to remove unethical behavior from the supply chain and how to combat greenwashing in the industry. A presentation by the House of Denim, in collaboration with the Jean School and The LYCRA Company, displayed how Gen Z would design denim for its generation.