TRADE SHOWS IFJAG Provides Suite Opportunities for Buyers

Hosted at the Embassy Suites a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip, the International Fashion Jewelry and Accessories Group held the latest edition of its jewelry and accessories trade show Feb. 12–15.

Capri Williams Imports Operations Manager Monica Sato-Roque said the company has been showing at IFJAG for years. The company is always happy with its experience. Using cubic zirconia, the brand always attracts buyers because of its “blinginess.”

“I think it’s a great show for buyers to attend, especially because of the hotel setting. It’s not really like a convention center with a lot of people and booths. It’s a lot quieter and a lot more private,” Sato-Roque said.

Don Valcourt, executive director of IFJAG, noted that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing trade shows into a virtual format for a bit, the event continues to grow in both attendance and its footprint.

“You can’t be in the fashion industry and be virtual. It’s a see-and-feel type of business, especially the fashion-jewelry business. Maybe it works if you’re trying to buy tires or something, but they want to try it on, see what it looks like, check the color and other things like that,” Valcourt said.

Valcourt added there is now a waiting list to become an exhibitor at the show so he’s been having to turn people down. The Orlando, Fla., IFJAG show in May is already sold out, and the company is expanding to Dallas for the first time at the end of October.

Chungu Sellers was attending IFJAG to source jewelry and other accessories for her boutique in Columbia, S.C. Sellers’s twisted ankle didn’t stop her from enjoying the show. She said the event provided a great opportunity to see multiple types of accessories providers in one location.

“I did my homework before the show so I knew where I wanted to go and what I wanted to see, but the great thing about this show is you can find a lot more than you were initially looking for. Its great to see exhibitors that don’t have a website in person,” Sellers said.