TRADE SHOWS Las Vegas Apparel Returns With Successful Second Show

Taking place Feb. 12–14 at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, International Market Centers’second edition of Las Vegas Apparel reported a successful show with quadruple the attendance over its August debut.

Representing Los Angeles brand LLove, Show Manager Addy Kim reported traffic from buyers based in Atlanta, Dallas, Iowa, Minnesota and Mexico. Colors that were ticking during the show were hot pink, green and royal blue.

“Mostly sets are going, off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are going well, jumpsuits are doing well,” Kim said of her items, which are priced at $9.98–$22.88 wholesale. “A lot of tie-around-the-waist shirts. Some people are looking for cutouts in the back as well.”

In from Royal Oak, Mich., just outside of Detroit, Marianne Petrus of Saffron, a single-door boutique, was shopping for pieces to fit her bohemian shop.

“We’ve got a lot of different price ranges in the shop, from $40 to $300 retail. We’re really print heavy and colorful. We’re very retro,” Petrus said. “We pretty much buy everything here for the rest of the year. I am doing the rest of my Spring/Summer and then I will buy into Fall.”

At his La Forme’ booth, Los Angeles’ Ric Guido proclaimed that baggy jeans are back as buyers looked to his line for styles that reflected a return to 1970s and 1990s denim silhouettes.

“All of these are high rise, cut wide but very big. They fit like the baggy,” Guido said. “We do a mother jean that is really wide-leg big.”

Buyer Jessica Epp of Raleigh, N.C., shopped for her Epp & Co. e-commerce operation, which she will expand into a mobile boutique this spring. Epp searched for Immediates and Spring/Summer with bright florals and flowy ruffles catching her eye.

“Most of my customers are like me—moms in their 30s and 40s,” Epp said. “They want to look cute and trendy but don’t want to break the bank.”

Representing the Los Angeles–based Umgee brand, Jayden Park explained that his customer is typically a Southern woman who is searching for a bit more modesty but wants to have fun.

“Spring season is coming up, so they are looking for a brighter, colorful, springy vibe,” Park said. “We cater to a lot of Southerners who have a bit more of a conservative side, so even though it’s spring we do want some conservative looks with longer sleeves. They might want a tank with a kimono but coverage with sleeves.”