TRADE SHOWS Milano Unica Unveils 34th Edition With Gains in Exhibitors, Buyers

Hosted at the Fieramilano Rho Feb. 1–2, Milano Unica, the textiles and apparel-accessories marketplace in Milan, attracted an increase in buyers of 16 percent over its previous edition. There was a 10 percent increase in the attendance of Italian companies, at 2,850, and of 750 foreign companies, an increase of 35 percent.

“Thanks to the confirmation of 342 additional participating companies compared to the last edition of Milano Unica and consequently greater offerings, we have also recorded an increased number of visitors. Let me extend sincere thanks to the exhibitors and buyers who, despite the many uncertainties, have confirmed the unique and imperative characteristic of Milano Unica,” said Alessandro Barberis Canonico, president of the trade show.

Of the 342 additional exhibiting companies, 290 were Italian and 52 hailed from abroad, showcasing their Spring/Summer 2023 collections of fabrics and accessories for menswear, womenswear and children. In addition to showcasing wares on the trade-show floor, the event included its digital marketplace, e-Milano Unica Connect, a platform that aids the international relations of exhibitors. The virtual extension of the trade show relies on the partnership between Milano Unica and Pitti Immagine.

“Trade shows are fundamental for the positioning of our companies in foreign markets,” said Carlo Maria Ferro, president of the Italian Trade Agency. “This is why I want to thank the exhibitors and visitors of this edition of Milano Unica and, in particular, the 45 foreign buyers brought here by the ITA. I also hope that the event can contribute to accelerating the recovery of exports in the industry while concurrently structurally strengthening our companies in the ever-changing foreign markets.”