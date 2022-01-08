RETAIL Saks Announces Launch of New Online Wellness Shop

Luxury e-commerce platform Saks has announced the launch of its Wellness Shop on saks.com The shop focuses on four key pillars of well being: fitness, health and nutrition, sexual wellness, and rest and relaxation.

The "Fitness" pillar brings an expanded range of men and women’s athletic apparel, accessories and recovery items. The “Health and Nutrition” pillar focuses on vitamins, supplements and various kitchen tools and technologies. The “Sexual Wellness” pillar provides a new focus on sexual well being and offers personal care and technology items as well as feminine care products, intimate products and menopause therapy devices. The “Rest and Relaxation” pillar brings mindfulness tools, sleep products and aromatherapy to ensure consumers are getting a better and more effective sleep.

To emphasize a holistic approach to wellness, Saks has increased its product selection of more than 100 brands, with 50 being new to Saks. To celebrate the launch of the new shop, Saks is releasing a wellness-themed article on its website with a shoppable list of various wellness items. To educate consumers on a more mindful lifestyle, Saks is hosting five virtual experiences with shoppable content and lifestyle advice from top wellness insiders. The five events will be held between Jan. 11-Jan. 18 and will feature discussions regarding skincare, virtual workouts and fitness tips and discussions about crystal charging and affirmations.