LEGAL SA&M Expands Fashion Legal Representation With Hire of Brutzkus and Rozanzky

Los Angeles legal firm Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, recently welcomed two of fashion’s legal experts to its roster as it announced the hiring of Mark Brutzkus and Nick Rozanzky as partners. With their experience in the field, most recently as name partners of Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP, Brutzkus and Rozanzky bring decades of legal experience to SA&M.

“When presented with the opportunity to bring Mark and Nick on board, our partners immediately appreciated how it made sense for our firm as well as for Mark and Nick,” explained Scott Alderton, SA&M’s managing partner. “We have longstanding relationships with Mark, Nick and the Brutzkus Gubner firm, so this is not something that happened out of thin air.”

A founding partner of his former firm, Brutzkus most recently represented hair-dye brand Arctic Fox during its $100 million sale to LG Household and Health. Brutzkus specializes in representing consumer-product companies with dealings in corporate, commercial, intellectual property, finance, transactional, merger and acquisitions, insolvency, e-commerce, and sourcing. Over the past three decades, he has offered his expertise to apparel, textile and other consumer-product clients as they navigated their startup stages, capital transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

“SA&M is an excellent platform for me to expand my consumer-product practice, particularly because the firm has unparalleled experience working with venture-backed emerging-growth, middle-market public, large-technology, and entertainment and digital-media companies, as well as investors, venture-capital funds, investment bankers and underwriters,” said Brutzkus. “More and more of my clients are asking for ancillary practice areas and specialized attorneys who can help with long-term, holistic goals.”

Experienced in many business areas, Rozansky has guided clients through prelitigation and litigation matters, risk avoidance, collaboration deals, IP protection, and business strategies. He has litigated partner and shareholder disputes, fraud, trademark- and copyright-infringement disputes, and contract cases. In addition to fashion, Rozansky has represented clients in a number of industries including jewelry, banking and finance, and consumer products. Rozansky’s career has also led him to serve as outside general counsel to select mid-market companies.

“This move provides my clients with much-needed corporate and M&A expertise and greatly expands my litigation capacity by joining three renowned litigation partners and several extremely capable litigation associates,” said Rozansky.