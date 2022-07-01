TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Peace, Love and All Things Floral and Botanic-inspired prints are derived from visions of exotic greenery in luxurious destinations that call for sultry pieces in addition to florals from bygone eras that are given new life.

Photo Gallery Mind Your Madras, Plaids, Checks and Stripes Line-inspired designs in madras, plaid, stripes and checkered patterns are classic in bright colors, affording the comfort of memories spent with loved ones at barbecues and picnics during warmer months.

Photo Gallery Making a Statement With Conversationals Uplifting words in bright colors, grayscale celestial scenes, animal prints and everyday items such as scissors and ice-cream cones allow fashion mavens to have some fun while making a statement.

Photo Gallery Gimme Some Stretch Vibrant hues of cool blue, lively orange, hot pink and festive neon green inspire activity that will raise endorphins while showing up in fashionable activewear to help break a sweat or complement casual style.

Photo Gallery Brace for Lace: Vintage and Novelty Weaves Traditional approaches to lace afford dainty details that perfect formal styles and romantic fashions, and, while these classics remain popular, fresh designs are gaining notice through new embroidery and artistic expression.

Photo Gallery Of the Earth Designs in unique geometric patterns, realistic animal prints and more-natural florals pop in unexpected ways, building upon deeply rooted methods in textile design to yield patterns that reflect tradition.

Photo Gallery Here’s the Skinny on Black and White Black and white come together to present pattern trends in this classic color combination that can be found in statement stripes, zigzags, florals and geometric prints that allow imagery to take center stage.

DIRECTORY

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

D&N Textiles, (310) 503-6927, michael@DNTextiles.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Guarisco Fabrics/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.guarisco.it/en/

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

KBC Fashion/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de

La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Triple Textile, (213) 629-4300, www.Fabricforus.com