TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Photo Gallery
Peace, Love and All Things Floral and
Botanic-inspired prints are derived from visions of exotic greenery in luxurious destinations that call for sultry pieces in addition to florals from bygone eras that are given new life.
Photo Gallery
Mind Your Madras, Plaids, Checks and Stripes
Line-inspired designs in madras, plaid, stripes and checkered patterns are classic in bright colors, affording the comfort of memories spent with loved ones at barbecues and picnics during warmer months.
Photo Gallery
Making a Statement With Conversationals
Uplifting words in bright colors, grayscale celestial scenes, animal prints and everyday items such as scissors and ice-cream cones allow fashion mavens to have some fun while making a statement.
Photo Gallery
Gimme Some Stretch
Vibrant hues of cool blue, lively orange, hot pink and festive neon green inspire activity that will raise endorphins while showing up in fashionable activewear to help break a sweat or complement casual style.
Photo Gallery
Brace for Lace: Vintage and Novelty Weaves
Traditional approaches to lace afford dainty details that perfect formal styles and romantic fashions, and, while these classics remain popular, fresh designs are gaining notice through new embroidery and artistic expression.
Photo Gallery
Of the Earth
Designs in unique geometric patterns, realistic animal prints and more-natural florals pop in unexpected ways, building upon deeply rooted methods in textile design to yield patterns that reflect tradition.
Photo Gallery
Here’s the Skinny on Black and White
Black and white come together to present pattern trends in this classic color combination that can be found in statement stripes, zigzags, florals and geometric prints that allow imagery to take center stage.
DIRECTORY
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
D&N Textiles, (310) 503-6927, michael@DNTextiles.com
EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Guarisco Fabrics/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.guarisco.it/en/
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
KBC Fashion/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de
La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com
Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com
Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Triple Textile, (213) 629-4300, www.Fabricforus.com