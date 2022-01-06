TEXTILE TRENDS Textiles Tick Toward Fresh Takes on Tradition for 2022

As a new year begins, the fashion industry seeks a fresh start to move forward and create alluring styles. At the foundation of these design ambitions is the choice of the appropriate textiles to elevate garments and attract customers.

This edition of trend reporting on textiles sees freshness in fabric designs including those that are inspired by traditions such as ikat dyeing, newness in beloved pink hues and a return to summer with updated florals, which perfectly capture the spirit of the season. While fresh approaches to design can be found in these textile trends, mainstays such as tie-dye, animal prints, and checks and stripes returned, affording options to satisfy the demands for these patterns that are now wardrobe staples.

Photo Gallery Elements of Ikat Drawing upon dyeing techniques rooted in tradition, the ikat-inspired designs that are ticking reflect styles from a variety of artists around the world. These textiles appear with elements that call back to the artistry of specialized fabric dyeing in unique designs and mesmerizing patterns.

Photo Gallery Pretty in Pink During the 1980s, Molly Ringwald of “Pretty in Pink” showed the world how to approach this light, delicate rosy hue with a bit of an edge. Updated hues provide an array of options from romantic to wild with twists of vintage.

Photo Gallery Summer Blooms Palm fronds, hibiscus and lilies receive a lot of attention this season as nature’s floral influences move toward plant-heavy inspiration. Subdued black is brought to life with vibrant pink or orange petals, while leaves appear in a variety of greens.

Photo Gallery Beautiful Botanicals Artistic prints, bright patterns and romantic blossoms yield an array of floral-inspired fabrics from which to choose. Designs featuring florals are free and wild or bold and alluring, affording new opportunities in flowery expression.

Photo Gallery Indigo Inspiration Allowing a cooler hue to shine through, this season’s blues are darker yet feature in a variety of patterns that include supporting colors. In swirling arrangements, beautiful batik prints or striped designs with bright floral overlay, these blues afford freshness in fashion.

Photo Gallery Mind Tricks Abstract patterns and tie-dye designs in trending textiles reflect a growing need for escapism. As an art form, fashion favors the unique, and these fabrics in subdued hues with dreamlike characteristics or avant-garde designs help a design vision transform into reality.

Photo Gallery Checking on Often associated with preppy styles, plaids and stripes were adopted by those who marched to the beat of their own drummers such as rebellious punk rockers and hippies, who saw past the styles’ conventional reputations into mesmerizing and beautiful imagery.

Photo Gallery Lace Love Trends in lace experience a twist as traditional patterns give way to modern approaches. Finding beauty in the details, lace is finding its way into geometric shapes, unique designs and romantic florals. These patterns give in to romance yet speak to a renewed fashion industry.

Photo Gallery Wild One Continuing to trend this season, animal prints appear with standard patterns in cheetah, leopard and tiger but also align with fresh approaches for the new year. Updated hues and patterns including camouflage and neon serve as the backdrop for these patterns, which command center stage.

Photo Gallery Paint It Black The staple of style, a certain type of black serves at least a small part in every wardrobe, whether an entire outfit or a small, delicate detail in the background. This season, black doesn’t stand alone and is seen supported by intricate patterns or as a backdrop for the star of the show.

