FASHION New Showrooms and Lines

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

NEW SHOWROOMS

RAG COMPANY SHOWROOM

Suite C720

London Rag

Young contemporary footwear

Rag & Co

Women’s trend-driven footwear

NEW WOMEN’S

THE GEM AGENCY

Suite C229

Smeralda

Contemporary, sustainable swimwear and resortwear for women, men and kids

FERN LIBERSON & CO

Suite C410

Adore

Women’s updated clothing

SHARON KOSHET SALES

Suite C401

Compli K

Women’s better updated clothing made in Canada

NEW KIDS’

ELOISA & MIA

Suite C508

ChildrenChic

Shoes made in Spain

Dirkje

New brand to the U.S. from the Netherlands.

New girls’ brand to the U.S., from India

Le Lapin Kids

AB SPOON

Suite C534

Super Smalls

High fashion costume jewelry and accessories for kids

IN PLAY SHOWROOM

Suite C537

Cartago Sandals

Comfy, stylish sandals for kids

Ipanema Sandals

100 percent recyclable, vegan sandals for kids

Tiny Tribe

Contemporary kids’ clothing and swimwear brand from Australia

KEIKI SHOWROOM

Suite C544

Wren Amber

Vintage-inspired, sustainable, slow-fashion brand for kids

THE GLITTERBOX SHOWROOM

Suite C568

Mayhem

British kids’ streetwear

Medora

Sustainable, textile-driven kids clothing from India

Ren & Rouge

Ethically crafted, cotton kids’ clothing from India

Sparkle Sisters

Tutus and fun and glam sparkly clothing

Tina Mur

Designer, luxe girls’ dresses and clothing

NICKY ROSE KIDS

Suite C580

Dreamer

Kids’ high fashion–inspired footwear

Mer St Barth

Luxe, boho, island style for kids and Mama

JULIE SMITH KIDS

Suite C590

Blade & Rose

British childrenswear specializing in leggings and clothing

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

cooperdesignspace.com

NEW SHOWROOMS

CHAN LUU

Suite 819

KJ Luxury

Suite 917

Transfers

ICA Showroom for Sustainable Fashions

Suite 309

Kathryn McCarron

Suite 930

Visiting Showrooms

Nothing to Wear Showroom

Lobby G

Scotch & Soda

Suite 1000

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

MARKET ONLY

Mary Frances Handbags

Suite 509

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

NEW LINES

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Keaan

Pacific Teaze / Stillwater Clothing Co

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Grizas

Sydney

Steven Levinson

Suite 706

Nuevo Sol

showroom SHIFT

Suite 715

By Basics

La Vaca Loca

Barbara James

Suite 907

Ciebon

Mary Minser

Suite 1005

Eternelle

FashionLink

Suite 1011

Cambio

Valerie Hambas

Suite 1108

Savvi

LK Sales

Suite 1207

Aldo Martins

M Group Showroom

Suite 1210

Karl Lagerfeld Luggage

Lucky Brand Men’s

Lucky Brand Women’s

Nautica Men’s