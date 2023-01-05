NEW RESOURCES
New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
New Brands
The Style Room LA by Sandra Loulakis
Suite C476
Back Bone Society
Women’s movement brand
Eva Rose
Women’s print collection
The Knit Co.
Ponchos and sweater knits from the equator
Krylova
Ukrainian designer collection
Tela Bella
Jewelry
Victoria Mazgovaya
Custom artwear
Smallshop Showroom
Suite C500
Tiny Victories
AB Spoon
Suite C534
Letter to the World
Sustainable kids clothes
In Play Showroom
Suite C537
Lusso Cloud
Footwear
(re)x
Recycled hangers
The Dressing Room
Suite C545
Ambitious Kids
Eco-friendly clothing
Kind of Kidding
Stationery
Living Royal
Socks
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
New Showrooms
Pistola
Unit 400
GASP! LA Showroom
Unit 400A
La Rue Sales, LLC
Unit 404
Barbara James Showroom
Unit 410
Guest Showrooms
Nothing to Wear
Lobby G
Zach Weinstein
Unit 210
Fashion Lab
Unit 213
8th Story
Unit 750
New Lines
Gasp! LA Showroom
Unit 400A
Bevy Flog
ECHO
M. Andonia
La Reu Showroom
Unit 405
Ace of Something
Another Love
Bila 77
Brave Leather
Brooke Calderon
Elan
Hidden Denim
Reset by Jane
Shu Shop
Sophie Burke-Silagau
Tate Goldsberry
Xix Palms
8th Story
Unit 750
Abrand dENIM
Adelyn Rae
Aire
Banbe
Barok Paris
Billini Shoes
BTFL-Life
CIEBON
Fraiche by J
g.p.d
Karen Walker
Lack of Colo
Le Specs
Line & Dot
Otra
Theo and Spence
VDM
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW TENANTS
Betty Bottom Showroom
Suite 603
Beyond Threads
Cocoon House
Cupcake
Darby
Effie’s Heart
Flutter Made With Love
Lyng Designs
Moonlight
Simply Vanite
Vanite Couture
Aria Collection
Suite 711
Lindi/Oopera
Alison Budow Sales Inc.
Suite 1110
Just Brands/Witty Fox
Life Clothing Co.
Spicy Chix
NEW LOCATION
FSI
Suite 604
(formerly in 506)
Cali Supply Co.
Darling Blue
Love Peace & Lipgloss
Runway Girl
KUT From the Cloth
Suite 1206
(formerly in 408)
Edyson
Kut from the Cloth
Speechless
STS Blue
EXCLUSIVE—MARKET ONLY
The Bank
Jonathan Simkhai
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
Anarkh
Elemente Clemente
Igor Dobranic
Matthildur
Simply Mila
Bea Gorman Sales
JV & Associates
Third + West LLC
Suite 1003
Crayola Sisters
Suite 1102
Escape From Paris
Heydari
Jannas Flannels
Paisley and Pomegranate
Vanite Couture
Tara Gasparian
Lynn Tallerico Handbags
Suite 1103
NEW LINES
Westside Sales
Suite 505
Henry Costa Men’s
Wavelife
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
Mary Frances Handbags
Melody Fast Sales
Suite 609
Risona
KLA Showroom
Suite 704
Batella
J. Moore Sales
Suite 706
“22”
Luna Lili
SA-LA, LLC/Christian Audiger Headwear
Suite 708
Robert Aruj Showroom
Suite 1101
B.B. Taylor
LUX Handbags by ILI NY
Veneto Handbags
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
Wild Pony
LK Showroom
Suite 1207
Beach Lunch Lounge Dea
Essitam
Lisette L