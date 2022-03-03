NEWS Lee Softens Iconic Union-Alls With Pastels for Spring

As trends tick more toward workwear and coveralls gain momentum among the fashionable, Lee has reintroduced its Union-All pieces in new hues for Spring 2022. Launched online in February, the pieces will be available in Iconic Blue, Smoke and Plum. There are also Union-Alls featured in Super Bleach, Bone and Avocado.

For more than 100 years, Lee’s Union-All has symbolized utility and comfort while it eventually gained in popularity for its style—a place where it now sits among beloved pieces of style mavens. Relying on the denim legacy of brands such as Lee, the fashion set trusts in the name as it has come to signify quality and longevity.

“New this Spring, Lee’s Oversized Union-All features details inspired by our iconic Storm Rider jacket,” said Betty Madden, vice president of global design. “Made with lightweight 100 percent cotton, it is the most relaxed version with a longer length and widest leg opening, appealing to shoppers looking for looser-fitting styles.”

While Lee is expanding Union-All’s style influence, the brand is also growing its sustainable approaches to manufacturing. With the launch of this new collection of Union-Alls, Lee is incorporating REPREVE into its twill, placing it among the growing list of brands that are incorporating recycled components into their production.

“The Chetopa Service Union-All launched in Fall as part of a capsule reimagining of one of Lee’s most famous fabrics—chetopa twill. The updated twill contains REPREVE recycled fibers, TruTemp 365 thermal comfort technology and stretch for comfort. This Union-All has a slightly wider leg opening than our original, featuring heritage details with a blend of street and work elements,” Madden said. “Our short-sleeve Union-All is now available in a twill and soft terry knit fabric. The design has been updated with a vintage feminine feel thanks to a fitted banded waistband with pleating and a relaxed fit through the hip.”

Lee Union-Alls are available online at lee.com.