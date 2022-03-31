SUSTAINABILITY Lenzing and Red Carpet Green Dress Global Spotlight Sustainability at the Oscars

For the third year, Lenzing’sflagship textile brand Tenceland RCGD Global have partnered to spotlight eco couture at the Academy Awards. As part of the partnership, the winning designs from the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest were shown at a pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles.

Tati Gabrielle, Paloma Garcia Lee and Maggie Baird all wore custom-made gowns on the red carpet—all made from Tencel Lyocell fibers and Tencel filament yarns, which are fully biodegradable and compostable.

“We have been diversifying our portfolio of Tencel-branded fibers to now provide a carbon-zero option, which has been incorporated into luxury pieces. For instance, the gown worn by lifelong sustainability advocate Maggie Baird featured a blue fabric made of carbon-zero Tencel Lyocell fibers,” said Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing. “Looking at the current trends, much of the industry focus is on enhancing circularity and achieving zero waste, and I’m confident we will be seeing a lot more innovations introduced to the market to achieve our collective industry vision of carbon neutrality.”

In addition to bringing sustainability to the red carpet, the winning designs from the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest were unveiled publicly for the first time with sustainable advocates Zoe Saldana, Haley Strode and Paloma Garcia Lee in attendance. The Global Design Contest gives fresh and emerging designers a chance to be at the forefront of change and showcase new styles and ways to design and wear sustainable fashion.

“It’s been really interesting to see in the past few years how perception on sustainability has changed. It’s absolutely undeniable that sustainability in the fashion and design industry is being put at the forefront, and this is thanks to the younger generations, who understand the true importance of it and the urge to preserve the planet. Too much harm has been done that could have been avoided, but, thankfully, new design technologies have thoroughly helped in the journey,” said Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global.

Photos courtesy of RCGD Global.