Las Vegas Fashion Week: Agenda

Agenda once again took Las Vegas by storm this August. With its continued focus on the newest, hottest trends in the skate and streetwear community, Agenda once again offered its unique blend of established favorites with new and emerging brands to buyers from around the world. This August's editions offered collections from familiar brands such as Coogi, K-Swiss, Palladium, Triangulo Swag and The Gold Gods with up-and-coming designers such as Gastronaut Status Clothing, Juzz Gorgeous and Kraken Shoes. Agenda also saw the Las Vegas debut of international brands 3Seconds, Indonesia's hottest streetwear brand and Valianu, Australia's hottest luxury streetwear designer who was recently hand selected to walk at Paris Fashion Week.

For the first time ever in Las Vegas, Agenda opened its doors not just to our traditional retail buyers but also to streetwear enthusiasts who were able to take in the skateboard competition, grab limited edition Agenda gear from Findlay Hats and Garment Decor, join the exclusive after party and OMNIA featuring headliner Pusha-T. The Diplomats were also on hand for the official worldwide launch of their clothing line Diplomat Empire.

Agenda will once again return to Las Vegas on February 14 & 15 at Bally's Event Center.