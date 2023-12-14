NEWS Inside the Industry

Panda Biotech has announced that building construction is complete and the official commissioning process has begun on its Panda High Plains Hemp Gin project. The commissioning process marks the final stage before beginning commercial operations in 2024 at the 500,000-square-foot Wichita Falls, Texas, facility. The Panda hemp gin will process 10 metric tons of industrial hemp per hour, and the facility is expected to be the largest hemp decortication center in the Western Hemisphere and among the largest in the world. Using only renewable energy sources, the engineering and production process has been certified green by the Mid-South Engineering Company. Panda Biotech has also partnered with Oritain, a scientific traceability company, to bring the most traceable hemp grown in the U.S. to market.





Textile Exchange has released its three 2023 Materials Benchmark reports, which showcase the progress of both brands and suppliers toward more-sustainable materials sourcing. With 394 participating brands and retailers and 52 suppliers and manufacturers, Textile Exchange’s Materials Benchmark is the largest peer-to-peer comparison initiative in the fashion, textile and apparel industry. By providing a standardized framework for companies, the program creates consistency in their sustainability reporting at the materials level, including the uptake of preferred fibers and raw materials, and how companies are addressing areas such as circularity, biodiversity, land, fresh water and forests. The results capture trends from participants, helping to create a better understanding of the state of the sector and the solutions needed.





Cotton Incorporated has closed out the year with a list of its top five trends for 2023. Topping the list is the benefits of digital fabrics, with CottonWorks continuing to support brands and designers with free resources for experimenting with cotton in digital 3D designs, including the FABRICAST collection of digital fabrics and the new CottonWorks Virtual Showroom. Unveiled in June, the Virtual Showroom is an innovative platform that delivers an engaging and interactive experience. The year’s other top news items included the denim fashion trend, which is evolving to be more sustainable in addition to fashionable and comfortable. Cotton harvesting has also taken the spotlight in the wake of great eco consciousness, and RESTech Cotton has emerged as a new performance innovation in the home space.





The Port of Los Angeles announced at the 53rd Annual Los Angeles Business Council Architectural Awards ceremony that two major infrastructure projects have won awards for innovation and excellence. The Wilmington Waterfront Promenade was honored with two awards for exceptional open public-space design, while the Alameda Corridor Terminus Gap Closure project has been recognized as a top regional transportation improvement. Expected to open in early 2024, the $77.3 million Wilmington Waterfront Promenade will create a community park adjacent to the Banning’s Landing Community Center along with a waterfront promenade, public pier, public dock, green roof and playground. The LABC recognizes projects that encourage meaningful transformation in communities and cities.