CALIFORNIA COOL California Style Week by Fashion Week Haus Blends Design With Empowerment























Summer’s hot fashion season met California cool during California Style Week, a Los Angeles event produced by Fashion Week Haus. California Style Week’s schedule included a runway event at the Plaza in Manhattan Village in Manhattan Beach, Calif., but the overarching theme of the production was rooted in establishing a space where all creatives involved in the event felt safe and seen in a collaborative atmosphere, according to founder and CEO Cachita Maki, who previously worked in television and film during the height of the #MeToo movement.

“I thought what I saw in the TV and film world was bad, but I started to realize that it’s much worse in fashion. I looked to be part of the change and part of creating a safer place,” said Maki. “That’s really where Fashion Haus grew and developed because I wanted to have a place that was all about inclusivity and sustainability and have a positive environment for these fashion shows.”

Inspiration for California Style Week also stemmed from Maki’s desire to connect with the beach culture that has defined the region’s trends. These trends move beyond swimwear and resortwear in pieces from casual, well-made T-shirts and denim to stylish yet comfortable maxi dresses and jumpers. The show’s location in the ocean-side town of Manhattan Beach, Calif., boasted sunny skies with ocean breezes to complement the brands’ aesthetics.

“California style is very influenced by the beach and national and worldwide brands born right here in the South Bay. I wanted to create an event that really represented California fashion, which is not New York fashion, it’s not Miami,” Maki said. “With California fashion, it is completely normal to be in a meeting with a CEO who is wearing Vans. I wanted the event to embody that; I wanted it outdoors.”

The California Style Week runway on Aug. 3 featured designs that Fashion Haus has described as “coastal-chic collections” from Amour Vert, Eclai, Faherty, Rowan and Vans in addition to athletic brand Wilson, which is tapping into the sports and active influences on fashion, particularly those trends that steer Golden State style.

Styles featured on the runway ranged from sportier designs from Wilson and Vans but also chic, social-worthy pieces from Eclai, perfect for a dinner at one of Los Angeles’ beachside restaurants. Amour Vert presented designs to shape a casual office wardrobe or brunch date. Luxurious, yet casual, Rowan offered looks that complement leisurely California days off. Faherty presented designs that ranged from playful to playing hard after leaving the office.

“We really want it to be fun. Fashion doesn’t have to just be serious. There is a lot of fun that goes into creating looks and creating styles. The people wearing those clothes from those brands are very active people,” said Maki. “I really wanted to be true to the California style, which is very beach-inspired and all things California, which is being outdoors and living an active lifestyle, and jeans with tennis shoes is still a look.”

Maki revels in her role as a female entrepreneur and seeks to lift up other women. The Aug. 1–4 California Style Week calendar also featured an Aug. 2 EmpowHER Happy Hour event that included a guest list of trailblazers and influencers. Sustainability and mindfulness were also on the agenda as California Style Week hosted a jean-drive eco initiative that encouraged guests to donate their denim pieces to Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green program. California Style Week also hosted a silent auction whose proceeds benefited Calabasas, Calif.–based The Cause Connection, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes local philanthropic initiatives.