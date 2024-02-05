TRADE SHOWS Curated Event The Textile Show Returns to L.A.

Textile design and innovation find their intersection once again at The Textile Show, which kicks off 2024 with its Los Angeles edition Feb 27–29 on the 11th floor of the Cooper Design Space. The boutique-style show will feature a mix of suppliers in such categories as Premium European and Designer Collections, Trims & Accessories, Print Studios, Color & Trend Services, and Manufacturing Resources.





Highlights will include two French jacquard makers, Dutel Creation and Deveaux, a family-owned company over 200 years old, and swim and active fabrics from Brazil-based Kalimo. Reca Mainetti is a luxury provider of labels, tags, fashion accessories and packaging, while the British company Pongees supplies luxury silks for couture, bridal and lingerie. The show has also partnered with newly opened hotel Sonder the Craftsman, where exhibitors and attendees can enjoy a 15 percent discount on their stay.



“Our main objective is curating an event that showcases the latest trends in fashion and textiles,” said Show Director Moriah Robinson, “while providing a welcoming environment for suppliers and designers to converge, connect and create meaningful and lasting partnerships.” Following the Los Angeles edition, The Textile Show will head to Nashville, Tenn., April 3­–4.