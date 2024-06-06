RETAIL Kevan Hall Hosts Cannes Pop-up Experience During Film Festival

Photo courtesy of Kevan Hall







Kevan Hall found inspiration for his Spring 2024 Côte d’Azur collection during a 2023 visit to the Cannes Film Festival. The designer recently returned to the French Riviera city to host a pop-up destination May 17–23, with a presentation day May 19, during the 2024 film festival, which took place May 14–25.

Providing a luxury bricks-and-mortar experience at 18 Rue Buttura allowed Hall to court new European clients and convert them to repeat customers who will engage with the brand via the designer’s e-commerce options.

“After attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, I was thrilled to return one year later to open the Kevan Hall PopUp store in a prime location in the heart of the shopping district,” Hall explained. “The margins are significantly greater selling direct to consumers and also gives the customer the confidence to purchase additional products online once they’ve seen the quality, fit and had a positive retail experience.”

Hall designed the ready-to-wear collection with the work of French artist Sonia Dulaney in mind. This design process led Hall to create pieces with colorful prints, crinkle chiffons, embroidered striped georgettes, fil coupé silk caftans, power suits, cocktail dresses and red-carpet gowns.

The Cannes pop-up store also allowed Hall to gauge the retail climate as customers experienced the brand. Hall’s pieces resonated with customers, and the designer recognized the potential to expand his pop-up experience to additional regions of the world while showcasing the collection in the city that inspired it.

“After opening, I realized that the brand can scale to other countries with great success,” said Hall. “We are currently looking at other opportunities to connect with clients with pop-up stores in various upscale destinations in addition to building our wholesale distribution and exploring licensing opportunities.”