Here|After launched June 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood, providing an opportunity for denim professionals such as Denim Dudes’ Amy Leverton (right) and Shannon Reddy to discuss solutions to the industry’s pressing challenges.

EVENTS

Here|After Debuts With a Sold-out Crowd in Los Angeles

Dorothy Crouch, Contributing Writer | Thursday, June 27, 2024

Los Angeles’ apparel-trade-event calendar expanded June 13 with the debut of Here|After, a new denim-focused show that launched at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Here|After founders—writer and producer Erin Barajas and denim consultants Denim Dudes, with sponsor ISKO—focused on attracting industry and supply-chain experts, drawing an audience of more than 100 attendees. The inaugural Here|After event drew professionals from brands including True Religion, Good American, Veronica Beard, Tom Ford, Paige, Guess, American Rag Cie and PacSun.

“Our goal was to create a new kind of community-building experience to share impactful and inspirational programming alongside Denim Dudes’ latest trend and market insights,” said Barajas. “Los Angeles is having a moment—it’s home to culture-leading brands, influential creatives and emerging talent—and we envision Here|After as a platform for important and game-changing conversations to join and amplify the city’s momentum. I think our first event is proof that our concept resonates with our audience, which is exciting.”

The event included three major programming components: “Wild Information,” a prerecorded presentation by writer and musician Claire L. Evans, who explored connections between ecology and technology; Denim Dudes’ Fall/Winter 2025/2026 forecast and market-driver report; and a panel discussion covering how fresh approaches to new raw materials can support responsible supply chains. The talk included commentary from Mark Little, global product-line director for men’s lifestyle at Patagonia; Nava Esmailizadeh, head of brand at Ambercycle; Jane Palmer, chief executive officer of Nature Coatings; and Keith O’Brien, senior public-relations manager at ISKO. Here|After also hosted a post-event cocktail party that afforded opportunities for attendees to meet and discuss solutions to the denim industry’s most pressing challenges.

“The reception to Here|After—from the audience and our industry partners—was incredible, and we are already thinking about next steps,” said Amy Leverton, co-founder of Here|After and founder of Denim Dudes. “We see so many opportunities to dive into big ideas affecting the denim industry from a lens that centers on culture, innovation, creativity and community.”

