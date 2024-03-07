GOING GLOBAL Designers With California Roots Show During NYFW by Art Hearts Fashion























During its Feb. 7–11 New York Fashion Week event, hosted at the Angel Orensanz Foundation Center, Los Angeles–headquartered Art Hearts Fashion presented collections from a roster of global brands, a number of which boast California roots.

Art Hearts attracted California designers with creations ranging across styles, from formalwear to streetwear with Glaudi, Okera Banks and Tell The Truth featured on the runway.

Los Angeles’ Mister Triple X, by Art Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete, showcased edgy elevated streetwear looks for which the brand is known. Rosete featured a black crop velvet zip-up sweatshirt with embossed hood paired with a belted open-front overskirt with a knee-length peacock lace skirting underneath. A black infinity scarf–style blouse in pinstripe sequins was worn as a hooded top with a daring plunging neckline and matching hip-hugging maxi skirt.

Banks relied on her formula of versatile designs in drapey silhouettes. The designer brought glimmering details to the runway with an elbow-length bell-sleeve jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline, cinched waist and golden shimmer. A knee-length halter dress with cowl neck glimmered in a Y2K-era silver hue, reminiscent of the carefree, festive perspective that influenced fashion during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Art Hearts Fashion also welcomed global designers who have California origins, including Willfredo Gerardo and David Tupaz.

Tupaz, who cultivated his business in Los Angeles before heading to Las Vegas, shared updated versions of classic 1980s silhouettes in vibrant living color. Rich deep-rose and watermelon reds, lush Kelly green, daffodil yellow, royal blue and regal violet popped on sleek leggings and roomy cardigans embellished with knitted flowers. In addition to his playful pieces, Tupaz also presented beautifully crafted tailored dressing that made statements in black and white.