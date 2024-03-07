TRADE SHOWS MAGIC Brings Back the Big, the Bold and Westernwear























The influence of westernwear was making a comeback, partially due to fashion icon Beyoncé. Fringe and patchwork were seen throughout the aisles at MAGIC Las Vegas, held Feb. 13–15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where 700 brands launched their Fall/Winter ’24 collections.

Trends on display ranged from cosmic glam, with metallic finishes and glittering details, to hyper-feminine, powerful-women vibes, including patchwork and denim in earthy hues taking center stage.

Hot items at Los Angeles–based En Saisan were a double-faced, double-breasted suede trench with whipstitch priced at $80 and a matching mini dress along with a gold lurex tweed pant set with ostrich feathers.

Morgan Ariane, owner of the Susa Boutique in Claremont, Calif., said she writes a lot of business in Las Vegas. “I’m buying high quality, well-made classic looks with an edge for Fall/Winter, lines that aren’t easy to access online,” said Ariane.

The cropped green-suede, fringe-lace bolero jacket from edgy rocker-wear brand Vocal, 80 percent made in Los Angeles, was selling well at $29.50. “We see what’s in the market and do our very own unique niche style that no one else is making,” said Katey Blaire, showroom sales.

Emerging designer Classic Rock Couture, designed in Arizona, displayed corduroy jumpsuits priced at $113 and a matching corduroy blazer with faux fur in sizes up to 3X.

“I’ve been seeing the motorcycle-inspired look in Europe and feel the trend is going to be strong this fall,” said Michelle Lao, designer of the Commerce, Calif.–based Hidden jeans, who added that one of her favorite pieces is a mixture of cargo/biker/wider fit, uniquely combining three trends into one pair of jeans priced at $36.

“I’m always excited to see the product and connect the brands to buyers,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC, who added, “Everyone’s looking for new resources, so I’m the proudest when I see new brands that launch here and really evolve and grow into a big business.”