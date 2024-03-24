RETAIL Union Rescue Mission Opens Store in DTLA’s Fashion District Gerry Building

Established in 1891, the Union Rescue Mission is one of the largest rescue missions in the United States and will soon add the Los Angeles Fashion District as one of its store locations.





On April 4 the URM will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in the Gerry Building at 910 S. Los Angeles St. The store will sell only new merchandise, with proceeds going to help the unhoused population of Los Angeles.





“Opening in the heart of DTLA’s fashion district will serve our communities in many ways,” Ella Van Nort, director of retail operations for the Union Rescue Mission, told the California Apparel News. “For showrooms, retailers and manufacturers, we can put their overruns, unsold inventory, slightly damaged [merchandise] and samples to good use. We have a team of drivers who can pick up their donations and provide a tax receipt. We can then remove any tags and tickets before we put the goods on the floor.





“The sales then support the programs and services of the Union Rescue Mission,” Van Nort continued, “as they provide much-needed aid to the area’s unhoused and underserved. We are desperate for donations of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories, along with home goods, gifts and other miscellaneous merchandise. We are confident that the apparel industry will see the value in supporting our mission.”





With two nearby locations, in Covina and Whittier, the Union Rescue Mission in 2023 moved 9,000 people off the streets, served 735,000 life-saving meals, and provided 475,000 nights of safe shelter and 750 individuals with permanent housing.





More information is available at urm.org, and Van Nort can be contacted directly at evannort@urm.org with any questions or to arrange a pickup.