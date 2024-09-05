FINANCE Milberg Factors Adds Gino Clark as Senior Vice President to Team

Gino Clark, a native Californian with over 30 years of experience in asset-based lending and factoring, has joined Milberg Factors as senior vice president.





“We are thrilled to have Gino join our team,” said Daniel R. Milberg, president of Milberg Factors. “Gino is not just a professional but a committed industry executive with deep relationships in the region. He is a trusted client adviser with strong values of respect, teamwork and empathy and will leverage his local network and industry expertise to reinforce Milberg Factors’ presence in the western region.”





Prior to joining Milberg, Clark served as the Los Angeles region manager for White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC, with duties including regional responsibilities for originations, underwriting and portfolio management. Before that, he held senior roles with GMAC Commercial Credit, LLC, SunTrust Bank, Inc., Finova Capital Corp. and Heller Financial. Clark is a founding board member of the SoCal chapter of the International Factoring Association, an active board member of the SoCal chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, a board member of the California Fashion Association and a member of the Secured Finance Network. He holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Business Finance from California State University, Long Beach.





Milberg Factors, Inc. is one of the largest factoring and commercial finance companies in the United States, providing clients with factoring services, working capital financing, accounts receivable management, acquisition and debtor-in-possession financing. The company also manages loans and provides collateral management services to major commercial banks.