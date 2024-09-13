TRADE SHOW REPORT Young Contemporary Is the Highlight of Offerings at Las Vegas Apparel























There was a good turnout at ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel, co-located with Womenswear In Nevada for the second time, at the Expo at World Market Center Aug. 18–21. Buyers were thrilled with the ease of the show and busy getting their last-minute orders in for Fall, Back-to-School and game day.

Young contemporary brands showcased product from refined bohemian stone, brass and gold-plated jewelry from San Fernando Valley, Calif.–based Katrin Santore to elevated loungewear from Los Angeles–based Stylive. Knits ran from basics to fun, colorful, chunky sweaters with sassy sayings and plenty of metallics, sparkles and bows for Holiday. Long dresses, party wear and short baby dolls were in demand.

“We shop across the board, but I’m looking for that contemporary vibe, what’s on-trend, style fits for women that aren’t sized junior,” said Monica Redman of TeaElla in Overland Park, Kan.

Los Angeles–based She + Sky displayed plaid dresses, sequined skirts, sweaters adorned with bows and a shimmer pleather short for Holiday priced at $15.88.

Dallas-based Boc Style LLC featured a front-button black and white rayon short shawl jacket with fringe priced at $34.

A bestseller for the basic laid-back knit line Be Stage, made in Los Angeles, was the striped rust baby-doll drawstring hoodie priced at $15.

Umgee, designed in Los Angeles, offered a lightweight ribbed-velvet basic top in gray, green, rust and honey in S–2X that could be dressed up or down, priced at $18.88.

“Opening up on the Sunday before all the other major shows is a fantastic way to start the week, and we had the CommentCon education series for buyers here for the first time, hosted by video-commerce and live-selling platform CommentSold, which brought additional buyers to the show,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, apparel.