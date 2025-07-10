80 FASHIONABLE YEARS California Apparel News - 1945-2025























As we approached our 80th anniversary, one word kept resonating with me—”reflection.” Webster’s defines it not only as “an image given back by a reflecting surface” but more keenly as “an effect produced by an influence”—a “transformation.”

This got me to thinking about the immense influence the apparel industry has on nearly every aspect of our lives—technology, commerce, the environment, relationships, creativity—and the enormous responsibility we take on as “influencers.”

The last 5 years alone have seen the industry transform and be transformed in significant and lasting ways, and the California Apparel News is proud to have not only chronicled it but also experienced it along with you. From COVID-19 to global tariffs, the challenges continue. But so does the industry’s inimitable resilience.

In these pages, come reflect with us on the industry’s greatest accomplishments. And thank you for these 80 transformative years and counting.





California Apparel News through the 1940s

California Apparel News through the 1950s

California Apparel News through the 1960s

California Apparel News through the 1970s

California Apparel News through the 1980s

California Apparel News through the 1990s

California Apparel News through the 2000s

California Apparel News through the 2010s

California Apparel News through the 2020s